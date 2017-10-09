National Business

Maryland airport gets federal $875K grant for new plow

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 5:30 AM

HAGERSTOWN, Md.

Maryland's U.S. Senators say nearly $900,000 of federal funds have been granted to Hagerstown Regional Airport for a new plow that'll be used to keep it open in bad weather.

The Herald-Mail reported on Sunday that Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen recently announced the $875,000 from the U.S. Transportation department.

Washington County commissioners accepted a bid last month for the new equipment, which will be used to clear the airfield of snow and ice. The multipurpose rotary plow, runway broom and carrier vehicle cost nearly $640,000 and are from Wisconsin-based Wausau Equipment, the lowest bidder of four responding companies.

Airport manager Phil Ridenour says any funds remaining from the grant could be applied toward a new deicing truck, which has received a grant but bids haven't met specifications.

