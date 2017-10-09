National Business

Bailed-out RBS removes logo from flagship office

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 7:06 AM

LONDON

Royal Bank of Scotland has removed its own logo from its flagship London office, replacing it with the more locally focused NatWest brand — a sign that the bank has shed its global aspirations once and for all.

Once the world's largest bank, RBS was bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis and has been transitioning to becoming a more local bank.

NatWest, a bank RBS acquired during its global expansion drive, is to become the bank's brand in England and Wales. It will still be Royal Bank of Scotland in Scotland.

David Wheldon, chief marketing officer for RBS, described it as an "important milestone" at the heart of a strategy to "rebuild pride and trust."

