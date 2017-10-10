National Business

Police officer who filed lawsuit against city fired

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017

DAYTON, Ohio

An officer who filed a lawsuit against an Ohio police department alleging gender discrimination has been fired.

The attorney for Sgt. Tonina Lamanna says she was fired Oct. 3 after the city of Dayton accused her of being untruthful and filing false documents.

Lamanna's firing came after she filed a civil lawsuit against the city seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

The woman claims in her lawsuit that she has been subjected to harassment since she filed her first complaint with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission in 2010.

Her attorney says she plans to appeal her firing and will file a charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for wrongful termination.

The city declined to comment.

