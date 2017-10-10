National Business

US Navy spending $4.3M to support testing at missile range

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 2:42 AM

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M.

The U.S. Navy plans to spend $4.3 million on a project at White Sands Missile Range to support future testing for naval operations.

The funding was recently announced by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich's office. The New Mexico Democrat, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, had pushed for more money to revitalize government laboratories and test ranges as part of a defense spending measure.

With the funds, officials say they will be able to build upon the Navy's research and development test site at the White Sands complex in southern New Mexico.

Heinrich described White Sands as a national treasure for the U.S. military given its unique terrain, airspace and the expertise of those who work there. In addition to preparing for future testing, he says the project will result in construction jobs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

R&B singer Anthony Hamilton receives Charlotte proclamation

R&B singer Anthony Hamilton receives Charlotte proclamation 2:23

R&B singer Anthony Hamilton receives Charlotte proclamation
Protesters speak about the shooting death of Ruben Galindo by police officers 1:31

Protesters speak about the shooting death of Ruben Galindo by police officers
The ABCs of Charter Schools 1:22

The ABCs of Charter Schools

View More Video