Agri Aide fined 105K for alleged ag worker hiring violations

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 4:08 AM

TUMWATER, Wash.

State officials have fined an agriculture company in Othello $105,000 for allegedly violating required conditions in hiring farm workers.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries said Monday that Agri Aide's fine is the largest by the department against a farm labor contractor.

The department says Agri Aide owners Marivel and Jose Luis Brunetti operated the company without a farm labor contracting license in at least 2012, 2013, and 2015 and says they forged a contractor license in 2012.

L&I began its investigation in May after receiving a complaint. It involved Agri Aide laborers at Williamson Farms, in Quincy, transplanting chili plants.

The department says Agri Aide did not file an appeal by an Oct. 6 deadline and has paid $2,000 toward the infraction.

A message left for the company Monday was not immediately returned.

