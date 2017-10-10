Committee to hold hearing on hemp farming bill

A legislative committee is set to consider a bill that would allow farmers to grow industrial hemp in Wisconsin.
The Senate agriculture committee was scheduled to hold a public hearing on the Republican measure Tuesday morning.
The bill would require anyone who wants to grow hemp to get a state license. People with drug convictions wouldn't be eligible for licenses. Plants couldn't contain more than 1 percent THC, marijuana's active ingredient.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Wisconsin Farmers Union have both registered in favor of the bill. No groups have registered against it.
Wisconsin produced three quarters of domestic hemp during World War II before demand plummeted and China took over the market.
At least 30 states have passed legislation allowing hemp cultivation.
