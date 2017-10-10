Ledecky: Islanders focused on getting new arena at Belmont

FILE - This Oct. 15, 2012 file photo shows spectators arriving at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Islanders owner Jon Ledecky said the team will play at Barclays Center through the end of next season, and the 'singular focus' beyond that is for a new arena at Belmont Park, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. John Minchillo, File AP Photo