Navy relieves of duties top officers of wrecked US warship

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, the damaged port aft hull of the USS John S. McCain is visible while docked at Singapore's Changi naval base in Singapore. The U.S. Navy said in a statement Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, that the Navy has relieved of duties the commander and executive officer of the USS John S. McCain, which collided with an oil tanker near Singapore in August. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo