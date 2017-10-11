National Business

New Mexico AG: Transgender people deserve equal protections

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 2:39 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says gender identity discrimination threatens millions of people living and working in the United States and that they deserve every protection under the law.

Balderas, a Democrat, made the comment in a letter sent Tuesday to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in response to a memo issued last week that said federal civil rights law does not protect transgender people from discrimination at work.

Sessions called the interpretation a "conclusion of law, not policy," and said the move should not be construed to condone mistreatment of transgender people.

Balderas argued that interpreting the Civil Rights Act to the harmful exclusion of Americans who deserve equal protection is a policy decision that contradicts the spirit of a law that was created to prevent discrimination.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Cam Newton's slide looks more natural now

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was informed on Tuesday during a press conference that his slide looks more natural now than it did a couple of years ago. Newton was surprised because he may have thought it looked natural.

Panthers Cam Newton's slide looks more natural now

Panthers Cam Newton's slide looks more natural now 1:10

Panthers Cam Newton's slide looks more natural now
Panthers Cam Newton says all hands on deck for Eagles 1:13

Panthers Cam Newton says all hands on deck for Eagles
Panthers Cam Newton offers praise for McCaffrey and teammates 0:52

Panthers Cam Newton offers praise for McCaffrey and teammates

View More Video