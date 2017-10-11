National Business

Belgian authorities charge man over 2016 airport bomb attack

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 6:04 AM

BRUSSELS

Belgian authorities say they have charged a man with terror offenses linked to the deadly suicide bomb attack on the Brussels airport in March 2016.

The Federal Prosecutor's office said Wednesday that a Belgian national identified as 39-year-old Brahim T. was charged with "participation in the activities of a terrorist group, terrorist murder, attempted terrorist murder," either in a direct role or as an accomplice.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brussels court within five days.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide attackers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and a subway station on March 22 last year.

