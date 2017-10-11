National Business

Trump to pitch tax plan as boon for truckers

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 6:03 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump will pitch his tax plan as a boon for truckers as he brings his tax tour to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Wednesday.

Trump will be speaking in front of an audience of roughly 1,000, including lots of truckers, against a backdrop of big rigs at a local airplane hangar.

The White House says Trump will argue that his tax reform framework will benefit truckers by lowering their tax rates, boosting manufacturing, and making it easier for families to pass their trucking businesses onto their children.

He'll say: "When your trucks are moving, America is growing" and that his "America first" philosophy "means putting American truckers first."

That's according to excerpts provided by the White House.

Trump has left it to Congress to fill in many details of his plan.

