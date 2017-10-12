Dutch team wins Australia solar-powered car race 7th time

FILE: In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Punch Powertrain Solar Team car from Belgium competes during the second race day of the 2017 World Solar Challenge in Kulgera, Australia. A Dutch team has won an international solar-powered car race across Australia for a seventh time, with a University of Michigan car likely to take second place in the biennial event. Punch Powertrain came in third. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File AP Photo