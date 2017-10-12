National Business

EU Brexit negotiator says little progress made in talks

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 6:47 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union's Brexit negotiator says that little progress was made with the U.K. in a fifth round of talks on the country's departure from the EU in March 2019.

Michel Barnier said Thursday that despite the "constructive spirit" shown in this week's negotiations in Brussels, "we haven't made any great steps forward."

Barnier said he would not be able to recommend to EU leaders meeting next week that "sufficient progress" has been made to broaden the talks to future EU-British relations like trade.

The leaders meet in Brussels on Oct. 19-20, and it had been hoped they would widen the talks.

The EU says this can only happen when the financial settlement, the rights of citizens affected by Brexit and the status of the Northern Ireland-Ireland border have advanced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers beat writer Joe Person predicts Thursday night's NFL winner

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person predicts the winner of Thursday night's Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers beat writer Joe Person predicts Thursday night's NFL winner

Panthers beat writer Joe Person predicts Thursday night's NFL winner 0:40

Panthers beat writer Joe Person predicts Thursday night's NFL winner
Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 0:23

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey is fast on the field and off. Here's how. 0:21

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey is fast on the field and off. Here's how.

View More Video