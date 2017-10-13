National Business

Police: Concrete slab falls, killing construction worker

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 12:07 AM

CLEVELAND

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a construction worker who police say was killed when a concrete panel fell on him from an aerial lift in Cleveland.

The worker has been identified as 56-year-old Joseph Matulis, of Akron. He was pronounced dead at the construction site at Cleveland State on Wednesday.

An OSHA spokesman said Thursday that Matulis was working for a Cleveland company called Coleman Spohn that's involved in work on a building on the campus located on the edge of downtown. The project's general contractor, Rhode Island-based Gilbane Building Company said Wednesday that Matulis was a pipefitter.

A police report says the man operating the aerial lift told officers the panel slipped as it was being removed and struck Matulis on the head.

