The Latest: Kenya police shoot dead 2 opposition protesters

October 13, 2017 8:58 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

The Latest on Kenya's upcoming election (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Police in Kenya say they have killed two opposition protesters who allegedly stormed a police station with farm tools and rocks in the western part of the country.

Bondo police chief Paul Kiarie says three other protesters suffered gunshot wounds in Siaya County.

Police in Kenya's three largest cities also used tear gas Friday on opposition demonstrations that defied a government ban and pressed for electoral reforms ahead of fresh presidential elections on Oct. 26.

___

12:45 p.m.

Police have used tear gas on protesters in Kenya's three largest cities after opposition leaders vowed to continue with demonstrations to press for electoral reforms despite a government ban.

Police fired tear gas at Freedom Park in the capital, Nairobi, where opposition protesters gathered. Local television showed running battles with stone-throwing youth in Kisumu, Kenya's third-largest city.

Opposition legislator Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir says police used tear gas in Mombasa, the second-largest city.

Opposition leaders have called for daily demonstrations ahead of fresh presidential elections Oct. 26. The government on Thursday banned opposition protests in the three cities' central business districts.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose legal challenge led the Supreme Court to annul President Uhuru Kenyatta's August re-election over irregularities, this week said he has withdrawn from the new vote.

