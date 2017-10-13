National Business

GM, union reach deal that may settle Canadian strike

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 9:11 PM

DETROIT

General Motors says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canada's autoworker union that could end a 26-day strike at an Ontario SUV factory.

The company says it reached a deal Friday with Unifor that still must be voted on by members. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 2,500 members of Unifor Local 88 went on strike Sept. 17 at the factory in Ingersoll, Ontario, west of Toronto. The workers make the hot-selling Chevrolet Equinox compact SUV.

The union wanted GM to designate the plant as the main Equinox manufacturer. The company can make the same vehicle at two plants in Mexico, drawing the North American Free Trade Agreement into the labor dispute.

