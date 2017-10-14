Life goes on in Northern California city hit hard by fire

The Russian River Brewery in Santa Rosa, Calif., has always been a gathering place for Santa Rosa residents and those who live nearby, as it is Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Maker of the popular Pliny the Elder and Pliny the Younger beers, the brewery closed for just one day after wildfires ripped through the city’s northern edge, part of a series of wind-whipped blazes north of San Francisco that quickly became the deadliest in state history. Paul Elias AP Photo