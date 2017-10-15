National Business

Bennington voters approve $9.85m bond for sewer upgrades

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 8:59 AM

BENNINGTON, Vt.

Bennington voters have overwhelmingly approved a $9.85 million bond to help pay for upgrades to the sewer plant in the southwestern Vermont community.

The sewer item was the only issue on the ballot this week when it was passed by a vote of 520 in favor to 209 against.

State environmental officials had ordered the town to address issues with the aging wastewater treatment facility after breakdowns last summer led to multiple wastewater discharge violations as well as foul odors.

The Bennington Banner reports an "assurance of discontinuance" from the state requires the town to fix the plant, the first portions of which were built in 1962. Most of the facility was constructed in 1985.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

