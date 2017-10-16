Somalia truck bombing toll over 300, scores remain missing

Somali children assist other civilians and security forces in their rescue efforts by carrying away unidentified charred human remains in a cardboard box, to clear the scene of Saturday's blast, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The death toll from the huge truck bomb blast in Somalia's capital rose to over 50 Sunday, with more than 60 others injured, as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo