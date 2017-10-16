This photo shows a marble statue representing the tragedy of migration donated by Pope Francis during his visit to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization
This photo shows a marble statue representing the tragedy of migration donated by Pope Francis during his visit to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization FAO) on the occasion of the World Food Day, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The statue commemorates Aylan Kurdi, the 3-year old refugee boy drowned on Sept. 2015 while crossing the Mediterranean Sea.
This photo shows a marble statue representing the tragedy of migration donated by Pope Francis during his visit to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization FAO) on the occasion of the World Food Day, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The statue commemorates Aylan Kurdi, the 3-year old refugee boy drowned on Sept. 2015 while crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

National Business

Pope at UN demands response to hunger, climate, migration

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 4:46 AM

ROME

Pope Francis is demanding world governments collectively work to end rising world hunger by working to end the conflicts and climate-change related disasters that force people to leave their homes in search of their daily bread.

Francis drew a standing ovation Monday at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, where he marked the U.N.'s World Food Day by calling for governments to work together to tackle the interconnected problems of hunger, global warming and migration.

He cited the Paris climate accord, in which governments committed to capping heat-trapping emissions, as an example of taking action to combat global warming based on scientific evidence. But in what appeared to be a jab at the United States, which is leaving the accord, Francis lamented that "unfortunately some are distancing themselves from it."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff

    Carolina Panthers tight Ed Dickson says Philadelphia Eagles made the plays to win in Thursday's NFL game. "It was a playoff atmosphere."

Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff

Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff 1:04

Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff
Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion 1:18

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion
Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

View More Video