This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ophelia, top center, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at 21:00 UTC. The remnants of Ophelia could bring 80 mile an hour 130 kilometer an hour) wind gusts, disruption and damage to Ireland and Britain as the work week gets underway, weather services said Sunday.

Hurricane Ophelia's remnants to batter UK, Ireland

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 5:58 AM

LONDON

Authorities in Ireland have closed schools, courts and government buildings amid concerns about potential damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia.

Ireland's meteorological service is predicting wind gusts of 120 kph to 150 kph (75 mph to 93 mph), sparking fears of travel chaos. Some flights have been cancelled, and aviation officials are warning travelers to check the latest information before going to the airport Monday.

The weather service issued a "status red" warning, saying "violent and destructive" wind is forecast nationwide, and "heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will lead to flooding."

Britain's Met Office also warned of very windy weather in parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England. The agency is warning of potential power cuts, and disruption to transport and mobile phone signals.

