National Business

Macedonia's ruling Social Democrats eye local poll sweep

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 7:48 AM

SKOPJE, Macedonia

Candidates supported by Macedonia's governing left-wing coalition have taken a strong lead in local government elections, according to near-final results reported by the country's electoral authorities.

With 99.4 percent of votes counted, the State Electoral Commission said Monday that the Social Democrats are leading in 54 of the country's 81 municipalities, including the capital Skopje, before a runoff in two weeks.

The poll took place amid bitter rivalry between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's new Social Democrat-led government and the rival conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, which had governed for a decade.

The conservatives previously dominated local government and are challenging the results of Sunday's vote in several racing, citing alleged voting irregularities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC man decapitates mating Copperheads with Machete. Snake bites on the rise this fall.

    A Charlotte man decapitates a Copperhead that was hanging out near his front door off of Sharon View Road. After an unusually warm winter, spring and summer, fall is high time for the snakes. Copperhead bites are up in North Carolina.

NC man decapitates mating Copperheads with Machete. Snake bites on the rise this fall.

NC man decapitates mating Copperheads with Machete. Snake bites on the rise this fall. 0:26

NC man decapitates mating Copperheads with Machete. Snake bites on the rise this fall.
Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff 1:04

Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff
Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion 1:18

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion

View More Video