FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2012, file photo, pedestrians walk past the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in New York. Manufacturing activity in New York picked up in October 2017, expanding at the fastest pace in three years, according to information released Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2012, file photo, pedestrians walk past the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in New York. Manufacturing activity in New York picked up in October 2017, expanding at the fastest pace in three years, according to information released Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2012, file photo, pedestrians walk past the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in New York. Manufacturing activity in New York picked up in October 2017, expanding at the fastest pace in three years, according to information released Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo

National Business

Survey: Manufacturing in New York accelerated in October

AP Economics Writer

October 16, 2017 9:57 AM

WASHINGTON

Manufacturing activity in New York picked up this month, expanding at the fastest pace in three years.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that its Empire State manufacturing index jumped to 30.2, the highest level since 2014. Any reading above zero points to expansion.

Shipments of goods soared more than 11 points to 27.5, the New York Fed said. New orders fell nearly seven points to 18, a reading that still indicates demand is solid. A measure of employment rose, a sign that factories in the state are creating more jobs.

Nationwide, manufacturers are benefiting from a healthy global economy and a decline in the dollar's value, which makes U.S. goods cheaper overseas. Automakers have also ramped up production to replace cars destroyed by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The report is the latest sign the U.S. economy is in solid shape. Americans stepped up their spending last month, according to a report on retail sales released Friday, led by a big increase in auto purchases.

Economists forecast growth may reach about 2.5 percent at an annual pace in the current July-September quarter, even as the hurricanes inflicted heavy damage in Texas, Florida and the Southeast. Rebuilding and repair work should then lift growth to nearly 3 percent in the final three months of the year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC man decapitates Copperhead with Machete. Snake bites are on the rise this Fall

    A Charlotte man decapitates a Copperhead that was hanging out near his front door off of Sharon view Road. After an unusually warm winter, spring and summer, Fall is high time for the snakes. Copperhead bites are up in North Carolina.

NC man decapitates Copperhead with Machete. Snake bites are on the rise this Fall

NC man decapitates Copperhead with Machete. Snake bites are on the rise this Fall 0:26

NC man decapitates Copperhead with Machete. Snake bites are on the rise this Fall
Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff 1:04

Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff
Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion 1:18

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion

View More Video