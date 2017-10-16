National Business

2 killed when commuter train hits car stuck on tracks

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 9:20 AM

POMPANO BEACH, Fla.

A commuter train hit and killed two people whose car got stuck on the tracks in Florida.

Broward Sheriff's spokeswoman Gina Carter tells news outlets that the Tri-Rail train was heading north on Sunday when it hit the car near Pompano Beach.

The identities of the victims haven't been released. Officials say about 80 passengers were on the train, which runs from Miami to West Palm Beach. No injuries to passengers were reported.

The crash delayed trains and affected traffic in the area for about two hours.

Pompano Beach is north of Fort Lauderdale on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

