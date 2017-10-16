National Business

Hearing expected after 3 schools closed in alleged sick-out

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 9:20 AM

WARWICK, R.I.

The Warwick school district is taking the teacher's union to court after what it says is another sickout amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Three Warwick elementary schools are closed Monday because so many teachers called in sick. Classes are canceled at Oakland Beach, Park and Robertson elementary schools.

Superintendent Philip Thornton says he has filed for the court to intervene, and expects a hearing Monday at the Kent County Courthouse.

A middle school was closed last Wednesday, and a high school was closed Oct. 6.

The Warwick Teacher's Union has said there was no official union-sanctioned action.

The union last week announced a unanimous vote of "no confidence" with Thornton and School Committee Chairwoman Bethany Furtado.

Thornton has said sick-out hurts kids and does nothing to settle the contract dispute.

