3 men plead not guilty to bribery charges in pollution case

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 8:58 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Two attorneys with a prominent Alabama law firm and a coal company executive are pleading not guilty in an alleged bribery scheme involving pollution in Birmingham.

Federal court documents show the pleas were entered Monday by lawyers Joel Gilbert and Steven McKinney, as well as Drummond Co. vice president David Robertson.

The lawyer — partners handling environmental litigation with the Balch & Bingham firm — and Roberson are accused of conspiracy and bribery.

The three are accused of bribing former state Rep. Oliver Robinson, who pleaded guilty last month. Prosecutors say the firm represented Drummond, and Robinson got $360,000 to oppose expansion of a Drummond-linked cleanup site.

All three are free on $5,000 bail.

A Dec. 4 trial date has been postponed and a new one isn't set yet.

