National Business

Haslam to attend grand opening of Hankook plant

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 1:51 AM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Fresh off a trade mission to drum up more business from Asia, Gov. Bill Haslam is attending the grand opening South Korean tiremaker Hankook's new plant in Tennessee.

Hankook broke ground on the $800 million plant in Clarksville in 2014. The company later announced it would move its North American headquarters from New Jersey to Nashville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the new factory.

When the 1.5 million-square-foot plant was announced, Hankook said it planned to create 1,800 jobs at the facility. Company officials have projected the factory will make around 11 million tires per year.

South Korean appliance maker LG Electronics Inc., broke ground at nearby site in Clarksville in August for a $250 million washing machine plant.

Haslam and Tennessee officials visited Japan and South Korea last week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

15 creepy things animals can do

15 creepy things animals can do 1:35

15 creepy things animals can do
CMPD deputy chief fields questions on unsolved homicide 0:41

CMPD deputy chief fields questions on unsolved homicide
Why you shouldn't kill snakes 2:33

Why you shouldn't kill snakes

View More Video