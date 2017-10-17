In this Oct. 1, 2017, photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Attorneys for Elliott are set for an emergency hearing in federal court in New York as they try again to stop the running back's six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday night, Oct. 16.
In this Oct. 1, 2017, photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Attorneys for Elliott are set for an emergency hearing in federal court in New York as they try again to stop the running back's six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday night, Oct. 16. Ron Jenkins AP Photo
Judge grants Cowboys' Elliott reprieve, cleared for 49ers

Associated Press

October 17, 2017 7:53 PM

NEW YORK

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott has been granted another legal reprieve in the running back's fight to avoid a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking the league's suspension Tuesday night, clearing Elliott to play Sunday at San Francisco.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty's ruling comes five days after a federal appeals court overturned a Texas court's injunction that had kept Elliott on the field this season.

Crotty granted the request for a temporary restraining order pending a hearing before the presiding judge, Katherine Polk Fialla.

Elliott, last year's NFL rushing leader as a rookie, was barred from the team's facility Tuesday as players returned from their off week. The NFL placed him on the suspended list Friday, a day after the ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

