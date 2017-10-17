National Business

Volvo's electric car brand Polestar unveils first model

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 6:15 AM

BEIJING

Volvo Cars' performance electric car brand, Polestar, unveiled its first model Tuesday, adding to competition in a market dominated until now by Tesla.

The hybrid Polestar 1, a four-seat coupe with a lightweight carbon-fiber body, promises a range of 150 kilometers (95 miles) on a charge, with a gasoline-powered engine to supplement that if needed. It is due to be produced at a factory in western China and released in 2019.

Volvo, owned since 2010 by Chinese automaker Geely Holding, announced in July that it would make only electric and hybrid vehicles starting in 2019.

Polestar says it will follow up with an all-electric model in 2019 and an SUV in 2021.

