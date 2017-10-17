Administration does not brand China currency manipulator

FILE - In this Saturday, July 8, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Trump administration on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, once again declined to label China a currency manipulator, even though Trump repeatedly pledged during last year's presidential campaign that he would do so as soon as he took office. Pool Photo via AP, File Saul Loeb