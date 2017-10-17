Pennsylvania House eyes new cash package to backfill deficit

Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled House of Representatives began advancing another deficit-financing proposal Tuesday night that revolved around elements the House previously had rejected in a protracted budget standoff with the Senate and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
The proposal brought to the House floor within a couple hours of being unveiled awaited a nighttime vote.
It is built around borrowing $1.5 billion against Pennsylvania's share of the 1998 multistate tobacco settlement and another $500 million in one-time cash transfers from off-budget programs. A grab bag of relatively minor tax increases is projected to yield $140 million in a full year.
Until Tuesday, the House had rejected any sort of tax increase or borrowing, even trying to label a $1 billion borrowing plan it passed in September as "selling" an asset.
This latest package was met with circumspection by Senate GOP leaders and Wolf. Both would only say they would look at the bill, while Wolf's office continued to press for a severance tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling, something House GOP leaders have fought.
The budget fight is now in its fourth month. Lawmakers on June 30 overwhelmingly approved a nearly $32 billion budget bill, but without a plan to fully fund it after the state government suffered its biggest cash shortfall since the recession.
In many ways, Wolf has moved on from the House's gyrations. Two weeks ago, Wolf began exploring borrowing avenues without the involvement of lawmakers, declaring that he was finished waiting for House Republicans to produce a plan to fill a projected $2.2 billion deficit.
Amid the standoff, the House is holding up $650 million in aid to Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple and Lincoln universities and the University of Pennsylvania's veterinary school.
Meanwhile, the credit rating agency Standard and Poor's lowered its rating on Pennsylvania's debt and Wolf has postponed payments for lack of cash or gotten short-term cash infusions from the Pennsylvania Treasury to pay bills on time.
The Senate in July approved a roughly $500 million tax package that Wolf supported. The package included a Marcellus Shale tax and $1.25 billion in borrowing against tobacco settlement cash, but the House rejected it.
The House plan would extend the state sales tax to purchases in online marketplaces and fireworks, while scaling back the net operating losses businesses can carry over if, as expected, the state Supreme Court invalidates the current carry-over law in a pending case brought by Nextel Communications.
Comments