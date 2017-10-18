National Business

Forum to look at strengthening business ties with Canada

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 12:14 AM

WHITEFIELD, N.H.

A daylong business forum is aimed at strengthening ties between New Hampshire and Canada.

The New Hampshire-Canada Business Development Forum is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Mountain View Grand in Whitefield.

The forum will include a discussion about the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiation, with speakers David Alward, the Canadian Consul General to New England and former representative Mary Estelle Ryckman of the Office of U.S. Trade; Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, also has been invited to speak.

With 2016 exports valued at over $500 million, Canada is the state's largest trading partner.

The forum is organized by the New Hampshire-Canada Trade Council and the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

