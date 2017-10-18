Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, right, and former Chinese President Hu Jintao attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Xi has told a key Communist Party congress that the nation's prospects are bright but the challenges are severe.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, right, and former Chinese President Hu Jintao attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Xi has told a key Communist Party congress that the nation's prospects are bright but the challenges are severe. Ng Han Guan AP Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, right, and former Chinese President Hu Jintao attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Xi has told a key Communist Party congress that the nation's prospects are bright but the challenges are severe. Ng Han Guan AP Photo

National Business

China's Xi calls for more technology development

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 12:20 AM

BEIJING

President Xi Jinping has called for China's ruling Communist Party to step up technology development, an area in which Beijing faces complaints that it encourages theft of foreign know-how and blocks access to emerging industries.

In a speech Wednesday at the opening of a party congress, Xi called for making China a "country of innovators" and create competitors in aerospace, cyberspace, transportation and other areas. He promised to promote cooperation among universities, state companies and small enterprises.

China's technology development has prompted complaints by foreign governments and companies that Beijing encourages theft of foreign intellectual property. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an investigation in August into whether China improperly requires companies to hand over technology as a condition of market access.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jail visitation by video

    Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office says the new system is more secure and provides ease of use. Inmate's rights advocates say face-to-face visits, even through glass, provide a connection that video can't.

Jail visitation by video

Jail visitation by video 0:56

Jail visitation by video
Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard plans to enjoy the new opportunity with new team 2:15

Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard plans to enjoy the new opportunity with new team
Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard impressed with his new city of Charlotte 1:11

Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard impressed with his new city of Charlotte

View More Video