Michael Jordan scores again, this time with his Jumpman logo

The Michael Jordan "Jumpman" logo is shown on merchandise as a customer shops at the Charlotte Hornets' NBA basketball fan store in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. The NBA's new uniform contract with Nike could be a financial coup for Hornets owner Michael Jordan. Sports' greatest pitchman will be reaping the benefits of the Hornets being the only NBA team to wear the famous Jordan Brand "Jumpman" logo on their jerseys this season. Chuck Burton AP Photo