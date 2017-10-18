National Business

Alcohol board undecided on distilleries serving cocktails

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 1:58 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska alcohol board was unable to decide whether Alaska's nine operating distilleries can continue to serve cocktails in their sampling rooms, which leaves existing procedures in place.

The Juneau Empire reports that Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office Director Erika McConnell said with the board's inaction, distilleries can keep serving cocktails and will not receive notices that they are violating state regulations.

Alaska distilleries have been allowed to operate tasting rooms since 2014 as long as not more than 3 ounces (0.1 liters) of the distillery's product is used each day. But in June, regulators received a complaint about a distillery serving mixed drinks. The Control Office investigated and issued an advisory.

The question at hand is whether the board has the ability to regulate non-alcoholic mixers.

