National Business

Ex-Hawaii accountant imprisoned 20 years for embezzlement

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 2:00 AM

HONOLULU

The former managing partner of what was one of Hawaii's largest accounting firms has been taken into custody after a judge sentenced him to prison for stealing more than $400,000 from the company.

Deputies took Patrick Oki into custody on Tuesday after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple counts of theft, money laundering, forgery and using a computer to commit the crimes.

Oki admitted to claiming false reimbursements and lying to his partners but testified that he only took what was owed to him from PKF Pacific Hawaii LLP.

Circuit Judge Rom Trader put off ordering Oki to pay $440,178 in restitution until he can figure out who the money is owed to.

