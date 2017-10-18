National Business

Dutch company AkzoNobel profit falls 24 pct in tough market

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 3:20 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Dutch paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel says its net profit fell by 24 percent in the third quarter to 216 million euros ($254 million) as higher raw material costs and unfavorable exchange rates canceled out a slight rise in revenue.

Sales have edged up by 1 percent to 3.62 billion euros ($4.25 billion) compared to the same quarter last year.

Earlier this year, AkzoNobel rejected a string of unsolicited takeover bids from American rival PPG Industries, the last offer worth $28.8 billion, saying they weren't in the interests of shareholders.

CEO Thierry Vanlancker said Wednesday that profit for 2017 is expected to be level with 2016 "due to adverse foreign exchange, ongoing industry specific headwinds and supply chain disruptions, including the adverse impact of Hurricane Harvey in the U.S."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jail visitation by video

    Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office says the new system is more secure and provides ease of use. Inmate's rights advocates say face-to-face visits, even through glass, provide a connection that video can't.

Jail visitation by video

Jail visitation by video 0:56

Jail visitation by video
Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard plans to enjoy the new opportunity with new team 2:15

Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard plans to enjoy the new opportunity with new team
Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard impressed with his new city of Charlotte 1:11

Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard impressed with his new city of Charlotte

View More Video