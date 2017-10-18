National Business

ECB chief: Market reforms must promote growth for all

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 4:53 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi says governments must ensure that pro-business reforms create economic benefits for everyone if the changes in worker protections are to find acceptance.

Draghi said in a speech Wednesday that a perception that growth isn't benefiting everyone has "fuelled the belief that some have been 'left behind' by the spread of market forces."

He said countries that loosen worker protections and make hiring more flexible for companies also need to take steps to make jobs more secure and to retrain workers.

Draghi has called repeatedly for countries to step up efforts to reduce bureaucracy, red tape and excessive rules governing business and hiring. He has said the central bank's support for the economy through its stimulus programs gave them a "window of opportunity" to act.

