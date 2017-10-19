Town looks at fixes for aging public safety building

A Vermont town is examining its options for repairing or replacing the aging building that houses its police, firefighters and dispatchers after a report harshly criticized its condition.
The Caledonian Record reports that St. Johnsbury has been awarded a $60,000 grant to study plans for its public safety building.
A consultant in June compared conditions in the building to a Third World country, saying it did not meet workplace safety standards and lacked security features.
In May, the town spent $18,000 to fix a leak in the roof while admitting that more substantial work was needed.
Town officials say the public could be asked to vote on a plan as soon as next year if planning goes well.
