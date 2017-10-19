National Business

Town looks at fixes for aging public safety building

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 12:22 AM

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt.

A Vermont town is examining its options for repairing or replacing the aging building that houses its police, firefighters and dispatchers after a report harshly criticized its condition.

The Caledonian Record reports that St. Johnsbury has been awarded a $60,000 grant to study plans for its public safety building.

A consultant in June compared conditions in the building to a Third World country, saying it did not meet workplace safety standards and lacked security features.

In May, the town spent $18,000 to fix a leak in the roof while admitting that more substantial work was needed.

Town officials say the public could be asked to vote on a plan as soon as next year if planning goes well.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

    Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera stresses the importance to establish the team's running game against the Chicago Bears and also to limit their ground game.

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 0:45

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run
Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman 1:10

Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman
Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 2:43

Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station

View More Video