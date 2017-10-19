Regulators want better data about lobster fishery

Interstate fishing managers are starting a new push to get better data about the lobster fishery.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's lobster board agreed this week to send proposed changes to management rules out for public comment. The commission says the new rules seek to improve reporting of lobster harvesting and biological data collection.
The commission says there are deficiencies in reporting requirements in the lobster fishery. It says these shortcomings were highlighted during recent protection efforts, such as the preservation of deep sea corals and the creation of a national marine monument in the Atlantic.
The new rules would also apply to the Jonah crab fishery on the East Coast. Public comments on the proposal will be collected until Jan. 22.
