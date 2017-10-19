National Business

Regulators want better data about lobster fishery

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 12:22 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Interstate fishing managers are starting a new push to get better data about the lobster fishery.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's lobster board agreed this week to send proposed changes to management rules out for public comment. The commission says the new rules seek to improve reporting of lobster harvesting and biological data collection.

The commission says there are deficiencies in reporting requirements in the lobster fishery. It says these shortcomings were highlighted during recent protection efforts, such as the preservation of deep sea corals and the creation of a national marine monument in the Atlantic.

The new rules would also apply to the Jonah crab fishery on the East Coast. Public comments on the proposal will be collected until Jan. 22.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

    Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera stresses the importance to establish the team's running game against the Chicago Bears and also to limit their ground game.

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 0:45

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run
Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman 1:10

Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman
Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 2:43

Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station

View More Video