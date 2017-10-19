National Business

FAA contradicts Maine airport explanation for airplane noise

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 12:24 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A federal aviation official is contradicting the Portland International Jetport's contention that radar malfunctions could be contributing to noise complaints by forcing airliners to fly over residential neighborhoods.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters says there have been no radar outages that change the direction in which airplanes take off and land at the Portland airport.

Peters says flight patterns and procedures are determined by factors like runway availability, wind direction and weather, but not radar.

South Portland residents have been told that federal radar problems are the reason for an apparent increase in loud, low-flying aircraft over their neighborhoods.

Jetport Director Paul Bradbury says the airport is now seeking more information and trying to verify whether noise complaints are actually rising.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

    Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera stresses the importance to establish the team's running game against the Chicago Bears and also to limit their ground game.

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 0:45

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run
Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman 1:10

Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman
Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 2:43

Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station

View More Video