National Business

New Orleans company gets $333M Army contract

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 1:55 AM

NEW ORLEANS

A New Orleans company has an Army contract for nearly $333 million to make up to 255 mobile strike force vehicles — armored personnel carriers that Textron Marine and Land Systems has been making since 2012 for the Afghan national army.

Textron's new contract runs through October 2024. It also covers hardware and field representative services.

A brief notice Wednesday in the Pentagon's daily list of military contracts did not say where the new vehicles will be deployed.

Textron said in October 2015 that it had supplied 621 of the vehicles to the Afghan national army since 2012, and more than 550 were in use. At the time, it had received a $17 million contract to train Afghan soldiers to maintain and repair the vehicles.

