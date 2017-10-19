National Business

Economist: Utah economy healthy, 2017 ends with $26M surplus

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 1:57 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah ended fiscal year 2017 with a $26 million surplus, and the state Legislature's chief economist predicts more of the same will come next year.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Utah collected $47 million more in taxes than expected during fiscal year 2017, which ended June 30. After deposits and adjustments, the state had an $8 million surplus in its general fund and $18 million for its education fund.

Chief economist Andrea Wilko says revenue from individual income tax was up by 7.1 percent compared to the previous year and totaled $3.6 billion. State sales tax collections were up by 4.4 percent and totaled nearly $1.9 billion.

Wilko expects the healthy economy to continue into next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

    Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera stresses the importance to establish the team's running game against the Chicago Bears and also to limit their ground game.

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 0:45

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run
Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman 1:10

Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman
Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 2:43

Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station

View More Video