Trump kicks issues to Congress, is erratic trading partner

In this Oct. 16, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens to a questions prior to speaking to members of the media in the Rose Garden of the White House. Trump is proving to be an erratic trading partner as he kicks thorny policy issues to Congress and then sends conflicting signals about what he really wants. His rapid backpedal on a short-term health care fix this week is the latest example to leave Republicans and Democrats alike scratching their heads. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo