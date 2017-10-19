National Business

NYC water main breaks, sending geyser blasting onto house

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 6:38 AM

NEW YORK

Public works crews were working to repair a broken water main that caused a geyser to erupt from the ground in front of a New York City home.

The owner of the home in Staten Island's Todt Hill section told the Staten Island Advance that a powerful stream of water began pounding the front of the house Wednesday morning, breaking several windows.

The front lawn caved in and water from the broken pipe shot 15 to 20 feet into the air directly toward the house. The geyser eventually subsided but water continued to pour out of the hole as emergency crews arrived on the scene.

About two dozen homes in the neighborhood were without water.

The office of borough President James Oddo said the repairs were expected to be completed early Thursday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

    Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera stresses the importance to establish the team's running game against the Chicago Bears and also to limit their ground game.

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 0:45

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run
Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman 1:10

Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman
Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 2:43

Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station

View More Video