National Business

Swedes mull compensation after Danes cancel WWCup qualifier

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 8:04 AM

STOCKHOLM

The Swedish Football Federation is considering seeking compensation from its Danish counterpart for canceling a Women's World Cup qualifier over a pay dispute.

Marika Domanski Lyfors of the Swedish federation says calling off Friday's game in Goteborg "entails a number of costs for us and of course someone has to pay."

Denmark's federation informed UEFA and FIFA on Wednesday that the Danish women couldn't play because negotiations on salaries ended. The DBU said it expects to be disciplined, including possibly being excluded from 2019 Women's World Cup qualifying.

Domanski Lyfors said on Thursday that regulations allow for seeking compensation, but no decision had been taken yet.

The Sweden women will offer an autograph session on Friday to appease fans.

