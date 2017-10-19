FILE - In this Friday, March 10, 2017, file photo, a lone job seeker checks in at the front desk of the Texas Workforce Solutions office in Dallas. On Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier.
FILE - In this Friday, March 10, 2017, file photo, a lone job seeker checks in at the front desk of the Texas Workforce Solutions office in Dallas. On Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier. LM Otero, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, March 10, 2017, file photo, a lone job seeker checks in at the front desk of the Texas Workforce Solutions office in Dallas. On Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier. LM Otero, File AP Photo

National Business

US unemployment claims fall to 222,000, lowest in 44 years

AP Economics Writer

October 19, 2017 11:30 AM

WASHINGTON

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since Richard Nixon was president.

THE NUMBERS: The Labor Department said Thursday that claims for jobless aid dropped by 22,000 to 222,000, fewest since March 1973. The less volatile four-week average slid by 9,500 to 248,250, lowest since late August.

The overall number of Americans collecting unemployment checks dropped to 1.89 million, lowest since December 1973 and down nearly 9 percent from a year ago.

THE TAKEAWAY: Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. The low level suggests that employers are confident enough in the economy to hold onto workers.

The unemployment rate last month hit a 16-year low 4.2 percent. Employers cut 33,000 jobs in September — the first monthly drop in nearly seven years — but only because Hurricanes Harvey and Irma rattled the economies of Texas and Florida; hiring is expected to bounce back.

KEY DRIVERS: The economic impact of Harvey and Irma is fading; claims dropped in Texas and Florida as more people returned to work. But the Labor Department said that Hurricanes Irma and Maria have disrupted the ability of people to file claims in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Faces of Hope

    First United Methodist Church volunteers Paul Lessard and Adam Mayhew are two of the citizens whose likenesses are shown in the church's Faces of Hope mural in the fellowship hall. First United Methodist is a progressive church on North Tryon St. in Charlotte, NC that has embraced its "neighbors without homes" by not only feeding them through the Muffin Ministry on Sunday mornings but by creating the 30 ft x 8 ft mural celebrating the relationship between volunteers and homeless citizens.

Faces of Hope

Faces of Hope 0:54

Faces of Hope
Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes 1:21

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes
Burning lights help appease the ghost of Mother along walking tour of Charlotte 1:59

Burning lights help appease the ghost of Mother along walking tour of Charlotte

View More Video