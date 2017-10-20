National Business

Chinese party figure accuses fallen leader of plotting coup

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 3:32 AM

BEIJING

A senior figure in China's ruling Communist Party has accused a dismissed regional leader of plotting a coup against the party leadership in the clearest explanation to date of the abrupt firing of the former rising star.

Sun Zhengcai, who was dismissed in July as party leader in the western megacity of Chongqing, was among a series of disgraced former officials cited by the chairman of China's securities regulator as corrupt and plotting to seize power.

Speaking at a national party congress, Liu Shiyu, said Sun and others were "great not just in venality and corruption but in conspiring openly to usurp party leadership."

The party previously said only that Sun was accused of "serious discipline violations," a term usually referring to bribery and other graft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers/Bears game

    With rainy weather being forecast at Soldier Field in Chicago, the key to the game will be limiting Chicago's running game, while also establishing Carolina's ground game

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers/Bears game

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers/Bears game 1:27

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers/Bears game
Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference 1:33

Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference
Carolina Panthers Kurt Coleman interviewed by teammate Mike Adams 1:25

Carolina Panthers Kurt Coleman interviewed by teammate Mike Adams

View More Video