Hurricanes, earthquakes estimated to cost industry $95B

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2017 file photo shows the damaged home of Ashley Toledo's mother in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Punta Diamante, Puerto Rico. Authorities warned that people in wooden or flimsy homes should find safe shelter before Maria's expected arrival. "You have to evacuate. Otherwise, you're going to die," said Hector Pesquera, the island's public safety commissioner. "I don't know how to make this any clearer." Jorge A Ramirez Portela, File AP Photo