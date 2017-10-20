P&G 1Q results top Wall Street view as revenue climbs

FILE - This July 9, 2015, file photo, shows signage outside Procter & Gamble corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati. Procter & Gamble Co. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.85 billion. The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.09 per share. John Minchillo, File AP Photo